Here’s what the cast of ‘How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World’ looks like in real life

caption Kristen Wiig plays one of the Vikings in “How to Train Your Dragon.” source DreamWorks/Universal/Getty Images

The “How to Train Your Dragon” movie trilogy stars Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett, Kristen Wiig, and Kit Harington – just to name a few.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the first two “How to Train Your Dragon” movies.

The beloved “How to Train Your Dragon” trilogy comes to an end with the third installment, “The Hidden World,” arriving in theaters on Friday. Based on a book series by Cressida Cowell which was adapted by director Dean Deblois, the movies tell the story of a land where dragons and men have learned to live in harmony.

Keep reading for a look at the full cast of voice actors who star in “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.”

The main character of the series is Hiccup, the first Viking in his tribe to realize dragons aren’t the mortal enemies of humans.

caption Hiccup in “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.” source Universal/Dreamworks

In the first “How to Train Your Dragon” movie, Hiccup befriended a dragon he named Toothless, and eventually showed his village (Berk) that dragons and people can coexist in peace.

Jay Baruchel stars as Hiccup in all three movies.

caption Jay Baruchel visits the Build Series to discuss “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.” source Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

You likely know Baruchel from comedy movies like “This Is the End” and “Tropic Thunder,” or the TV series “Man Seeking Woman.”

The third movie, “The Hidden World,” features flashbacks of Hiccup when he was a small boy.

caption Little Hiccup as seen in the New York Comic Con teaser for “The Hidden World.” source DreamWorks/Universal

In one of the first official trailers for “The Hidden World,” we see Hiccup’s father Stoick telling his son that one day he’ll find the secret location from where all dragons come.

AJ Kane did all the voice work for the younger version of Hiccup.

caption AJ Kane the premiere of “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.” source Presley Ann/Getty Images

Kane has also appeared on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” and Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” sketches.

Hiccup’s formidable father, Stoick, was the chief of Berk.

caption Stoick and Hiccup didn’t see eye-to-eye at first. source DreamWorks/Universal

Stoick the Vast was a mighty dragon-killer, but his son was more of a pacifist.

Stoick is voiced by “300” actor Gerard Butler.

caption Gerard Butler voices Stoick for all three “How to Train Your Dragon” movies. source Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Gerard kept his Scottish accent for the part of Stoick, though none of the Viking kids have distinct accents.

Hiccup’s mother, Valka, wasn’t introduced until the second movie.

caption Valka is a dragon expert herself. source DreamWorks/Universal

Hiccup discovered his mother had been secretly living on an island of dragons, caring for the beasts and rescuing them from trappers.

Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett voices Valka.

Blanchett is no stranger to fantasy trilogies. She memorably played Galadriel in Peter Jackson’s “The Lord of the Rings” movies. And in 2017, Blanchett joined Marvel’s Thor franchise for “Thor: Ragnorak.”

Astrid is one of Hiccup’s closest allies in the village, and eventually becomes his girlfriend.

caption Astrid and her beloved dragon in the second film. source DreamWorks/Universal

Astrid also started out the series with a contentious relationship to Hiccup.

Astrid is played by Emmy-winning actress America Ferrera.

caption America Ferrera at the premiere of “How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” in Westwood, California. source Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

You likely know Ferrera for her role on the ’00s series “Ugly Betty” and in the seminal teen movie “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.” She’s currently starring on NBC sitcom “Superstore.”

“The Hidden World” introduces a new villain named Grimmel.

caption Grimmel is known for hunting Night Furies. source Universal/Dreamworks

Grimmel threatens the way of life Hiccup and the other Berk villagers established by hunting their dragons.

Read more: ‘How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’ is a worthy end to the best trilogy of the decade

F. Murray Abraham joined the “How to Train Your Dragon” cast to play the intimidating new role.

caption F. Murray Abraham at the premiere of “The Hidden World.” source Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Abraham has starred in many major films, including “Scarface,” “Inside Llewyn Davis,” “Finding Forrester,” and on the Showtime TV series “Homeland.”

Gobber is one of the few adult characters in the movie with a starring role.

caption In the first movie, Gobber was in charge of training new vikings to be dragon-killers. source DreamWorks/Universal

Hiccup worked as Gobber’s apprentice in the armory for most of his childhood, leading to Hiccup’s knack for inventing useful contraptions.

Actor and comedian Craig Ferguson voices Gobber.

caption Ferguson also uses his natural Scottish accent for the role. source Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

He ran “The Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson” for nine years, and also hosted CBS’s Emmy-winning show “Celebrity Name Game,” which ran from 2014 to 2017.

Ruffnut is one of Hiccups’s comrades in Berk.

caption Ruffnut’s special talent is her ability to annoy people. source DreamWorks/Universal

The Vikings of Berk like to give their children odd, but hopefully intimidating, names.

Ruffnut is played by actress Kristen Wiig, who changes her voice up significantly for the part.

caption Wiig’s is almost unrecognizable as Ruffnut. source Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Wiig is best known for her years spent as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” and her starring role in the breakout comedy movie “Bridesmaids.” She also voices a character in the “Despicable Me” movie franchise.

Tuffnut is Ruffnut’s twin brother.

caption Tuffnut and Ruffnut are fraternal twins. source DreamWorks/Universal

The two Viking siblings share a two-headed dragon in the “How to Train Your Dragon” movies.

Tuffnut was originally played by TJ Miller for the first two movies.

caption Miller starred on HBO’s comedy series “Silicon Valley.” source Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Advertising Week New York

In 2017, Miller was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in college. He denied the charges. In 2018, he made headlines again when he was arrested on charges of calling a fake bomb threat into a police station.

For the newest “How to Train Your Dragon” movie, comedian Justin Rupple took over the role of Tuffnut.

caption Rupple is a comedian known for his uncanny impressions. source Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

His Tuffnut voice is pretty close to Miller’s performance from first two movies, but careful listeners will definitely notice a slight change.

Another vital member of the young Viking crew is Fishlegs.

caption Fishlegs knows every dragon fact. source DreamWorks/Universal

He contributes to the team with his catalog of memorized dragon facts and figures.

Fishlegs is voiced by “Superbad” star Christopher Mintz-Plasse.

caption You’ll know him best as “McLovin.” source Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

With Jay Baruchel as the main star and actors like Mintz-Plasse in supporting roles, the “How to Train Your Dragon” movies can sometimes sound like Judd Apatow films.

Snotlout is the last of the original crew of teen Vikings.

caption Snotlout is a bit more aggressive than his comrades. source DreamWorks/Universal

Snotlout spends much of his time trying too hard to impress people around him.

He’s played by actor Jonah Hill.

caption Hill made his directorial debut in 2018 with “Mid90s.” source Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Hill co-starred in “Superbad” alongside Mintz-Plasse, and also appeared in the Judd Apatow movie “This Is the End” with Jay Baruchel in the leading role.

Last but not least, there’s Eret.

caption Eret was a new character in the second movie. source DreamWorks/Universal

Eret was originally a dragon trapper, but in the second movie Hiccup and his pals convinced Ert that dragons were meant to be free. By “The Hidden World,” Eret is living in Berk with the rest of the Viking crew.

“Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington voices Eret.

caption Harington brings his British accent to the role. source Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Best known as Jon Snow on HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” Harington is no stranger to dragon-based storytelling. The eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” premieres this April on HBO.