You can transfer money from PayPal to your bank account in just a few steps after you’ve linked your bank with PayPal.

It’s possible to transfer money from the Wallet page of the PayPal website or the main screen in the mobile app.

There are no PayPal fees for transferring money to a linked bank account – as long as your bank doesn’t charge you, it should be totally free.

There are a couple of ways to get money out of your PayPal account, but some methods – like requesting a check to be sent to you through the mail – cost an additional fee.

Transferring money from PayPal directly to your bank account is almost always free (unless your bank charges a transfer fee, which is unlikely).

As long as you have linked your bank account to your PayPal account, you can transfer money using a web browser or the mobile app on your iPhone or Android phone.

How to transfer money from PayPal to your bank account using the mobile app

1. Start the PayPal app on your phone and log in, if needed.

2. Tap your PayPal balance.

caption Open the app and tap your balance. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. At the bottom of the screen, tap “Transfer,” and then tap “Transfer Money.”

caption Tap Transfer to start the process of getting money to your bank account. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

4. Tap the bank account that you want to transfer money to and then tap “Next.”

caption Choose the bank account to transfer to if you have more than one, or simply choose your account. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

5. Enter the amount of money you want to transfer and then tap “Next.”

6. Confirm that you want to complete this transaction by tapping “Transfer $xxx Now.”

How to transfer money from PayPal to your bank account using a web browser

1. Open PayPal.com in a web browser and log in, if needed.

2. If you’re not already on the Wallet page, click “Wallet” at the top of the screen.

3. Click “Transfer Money.”

caption Click the Transfer Money link on the PayPal web page. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

4. Click “Transfer to your bank.”

5. Select the account you want to transfer to and then click “Next.”

caption Select your account and then follow the remaining instructions to transfer your money. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

6. Enter the amount of money you want to transfer and then click “Next.”

7. Confirm that you want to complete this transaction by clicking “Transfer $xxx Now.”

