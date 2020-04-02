How to trim a video on your Android device using the built-in Gallery app

caption You can trim a video on your Android phone in a few steps. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You can trim a video on your Android using the built-in Gallery app, which makes it easy to trim videos so you only have to watch, share, and post the good stuff.

When you trim a video in Android, you will not lose the footage you cut out, but rather create a new video that consists of the trimmed clip you created.

For more video editing options, look for third-party apps from the Google Play Store like FilmoraGo or Adobe Premiere Clip.

So that wedding toast, dance recital, or grandparent’s story of the good old days ran a bit long, ey? Still, there were a few good moments, so it would be a shame to delete the entire video.

If you took that video on an Android phone, then you’re in luck: you can trim videos on Android devices using the Gallery app that came with your phone or tablet, easily creating clips of only the footage you want.

To trim a video on Android, follow these steps:

How to trim a video on your Android device

1. Open the Gallery app on your Android and tap on the video that you want to trim.

2. Tap the pencil icon in the bottom-left corner.

caption Tap the pencil icon. source Steven John/Business Insider

3. On the next screen, move the sliders at the bottom of the screen until they contain the footage you want.

caption Crop your video. source Steven John/Business Insider

4. Tap “SAVE” at the top-right corner and then select your footage to create a new trimmed video saved to your Gallery app.

caption The shortest clip you can create is one second long. source Steven John/Business Insider

