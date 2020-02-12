How to trim a video on a Mac computer using the built-in QuickTime Player

caption To trim a video on your Mac, simply use the QuickTime Player app included on your computer. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You can easily trim a video on your Mac using the free Apple application QuickTime Player.

QuickTime Player allows Mac users to play, record, edit, and share videos and images.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you are a Mac user and iMovie, or any other fancy video editing app, confuses you, there is a simpler option for editing videos: QuickTime Player.

Developed by Apple and included by default on every Mac computer, QuickTime Player allows users to play, record, edit, and share videos and pictures.

Trimming a video on QuickTime Player is easy, and allows you to edit the length of any video from beginning to end. There is no need to download QuickTime Player, because it is already pre-installed on your Mac computer (unless you uninstalled it).

Here’s how to trim a video using QuickTime Player.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to trim a video on Mac using QuickTime Player

1. Launch QuickTime Player.

You can find the app with a Spotlight search or by opening the Finder app located in your Dock, selecting “Applications” from the left hand menu, and then looking for QuickTime in the menu on the right hand side.

2. Once QuickTime launches, click “File” and then “Open File…” from the top menu bar. Select your video from its location on your Mac.

3. With the video open, select “Edit” from the top menu.

4. In the dropdown menu, select “Trim” or hold “command” + “T” on your keyboard.

caption Select “Trim.” source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

5. A yellow trimming bar will appear around the length of your video at the bottom. Drag the “handles” to trim out the parts that you don’t want. Everything inside the yellow bars will remain.

caption Use the handles to trim your video. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

6. After you’ve trimmed your video, select “Trim” on the right. You can preview your video by selecting the play icon at any time during the editing process.

7. To save your finished movie, click “File” and then “Save…” from the top menu bar.

caption Select “Save…” from the dropdown menu. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

8. Name your trimmed video, select where to save it on your computer, and then click “Save.”

caption Name your new movie, and select its location on your computer. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: