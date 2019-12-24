How to trim videos on a Windows computer with the editing tools in the default Photos app

caption It’s easy to trim videos in Windows 10, using the Photos app. source Reuters

You can trim videos on a Windows computer by editing the start and end points using the Photos app.

To trim videos, open a video and click the pencil-shaped Edit button at the bottom of the video player.

Drag the Start and End point sliders and then click the “Save a copy” button to keep your changes.

It’s a lot easier to edit videos than it used to be, thanks in large part to free video editing tools that you can find on most of your basic devices. For example, Apple makes it easy to edit video on your iPhone with just the basic Photos app.

But what if the video you want to tweak is on your PC? You’re still in luck. Microsoft provides a set of simple video-editing tools in the Photos app for Windows 10.

Here’s how to trim the start or end point of a video in Windows 10 with just a few clicks.

How to trim videos on a Windows computer

1. Find the video you want to edit and double-click it to open it in the Windows video player.

2. Click the Edit button (shaped like a pencil) in the lower right of the video player window and then, in the menu, click “Trim.” The video should open in the Photos app.

caption Click the pencil-shaped Edit button to see the option to trim your video. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. Now you can trim the video by dragging the white Start and End points in the video timeline. As you drag the Start point to the right, you’re trimming away anything to its left at the start of the video. Drag the End point to cut away unwanted parts towards the end of the video.

caption Move the Start and End points to trim the video. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

4. When you’re satisfied with the result, click “Save a copy” in the upper right of the window. A copy of the original video with the new start and end points will be saved in the same folder, with “_trim” added to the title.

caption The Photos app won’t overwrite or change your video. Instead, it makes a copy in the same folder as the original. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

