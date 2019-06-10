How to make your iPhone ‘trust’ an enterprise or non-App Store app so you can use it

caption You’ll have to go into your settings to trust third-party, non-App Store apps on an iPhone. source Hollis Johnson

Your iPhone will automatically trust any app downloaded via the App Store, as they have been evaluated and verified as safe by Apple.

Third party apps offered for download from other sources will require you to go through a multistep process before your iPhone will “trust” the apps and allow you to use them.

Be cautious when installing any app not downloaded via the App Store, even if you know its source, as an app can compromise your files and personal information, and even corrupt your iPhone.

When you download an app from the Apple App Store, your iPhone won’t think twice about trusting the app. Once you use your password, Touch ID, or Face ID, the phone will let you install, open, and use the app, because anything available for download from the App Store has already been thoroughly vetted by Apple.

If you want to use an app from any source other than the App Store, however, your phone is programmed not to trust it, and will not allow you to use it until you manually trust the app after a multistep process.

These apps might come from your company that wants employees to use proprietary software, or from gaming or media companies not affiliated with Apple. Or perhaps you have agreed to test out an app for a friend who just developed it.

Whatever your reason for trusting an app on your iPhone, as long as you’re confident it’s not a Trojan horse that will compromise and corrupt your phone, the process is pretty easy.

How to trust an app on an iPhone

1. Download the app, as long as you think you can trust it.

2. A message will pop up calling the app’s developer “Untrusted” and saying that the app cannot be used on your iPhone. Hit “Cancel” to clear the message.

3. Launch the Settings app and go to the “General” tab.

4. Scroll to and tap the “Profiles” tab, which might be called “Device Management.”

5. Under a section titled “ENTERPRISE APP” you will see the untrusted app in question. Tap it.

6. On the next page, hit the words “Trust Name of App..“

7. Confirm your choice, and if prompted hit the words “Verify App” to confirm your confirmation.

You can now go back to the home screen where the app icon is displayed and launch it just as you would with any app downloaded from the App Store.

