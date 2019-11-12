How to turn off AirDrop on your iPhone in 2 ways, to prevent anyone from sending you unwanted files

caption There are two ways to turn off AirDrop on your iPhone. source Apple

You can turn off AirDrop on your iPhone through your Settings app or the Control Center.

AirDrop allows you to easily share files between Apple devices, but people can also use it to flood your iPhone with images and files.

Turning AirDrop off on your iPhone only takes a moment.

AirDrop is arguably one of Apple’s most useful inventions. The feature allows users to transfer files and photos between nearby Apple devices, even when you don’t have service.

But AirDrop can also lead to uninvited requests, if you don’t have your iPhone’s settings properly configured.

To avoid receiving AirDrop requests from people you don’t know, you’ll want to turn off AirDrop while in public spaces, or limit who can see your device to only your contacts.

Here’s how to do it.

How to turn off AirDrop on an iPhone via Settings

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Tap “General.”

3. Tap “AirDrop.”

4. Tap “Receiving Off” so that no one can see your device.

caption Once you’ve tapped “AirDrop,” you’ll have three options. source Christina Liao/Business Insider

You have three options to choose from in AirDrop settings. “Receiving Off” makes your iPhone undetectable, “Contacts Only” limits it to just the individuals saved in your contacts, and “Everyone” allows any Apple device nearby to request a transfer.

How to turn off AirDrop on an iPhone via the Control Center

1. On an iPhone X or later, swipe down from the upper right corner of the screen to open the Control Center. On an iPhone 8 Plus or earlier, swipe up from the bottom of the screen.

2. Press firmly on the network settings square in the top right corner of the screen to expand it.

caption The network settings card can be found in the top right corner of the Control Center. source Christina Liao/Business Insider

3. Once the square has expanded, you’ll see “AirDrop” and its respective icon in the bottom left. Tap on the icon.

caption In the bottom left corner of the network settings card, you’ll find the AirDrop icon. source Christina Liao/Business Insider

4. Tap on “Receiving Off,” so that no one will see your device when using AirDrop.

