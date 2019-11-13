How to turn off Airplane Mode on your Apple Watch in 2 different ways

caption If you no longer want Airplane Mode enabled on your Apple Watch, there are a few ways to turn it off. source Hollis Johnson

If you’re a seasoned traveler you know that once you board a plane it’s important to switch all of your internet, GPS, and other data-connected devices to Airplane Mode to avoid interrupting flight navigation equipment.

Using the feature is simple and straightforward and once enabled, it will turn off Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and cellular service on your Apple Watch.

When you’re ready to turn Airplane Mode off, so that you can reconnect your Apple Watch to your iPhone, data connection, and any local Wi-Fi networks, doing so is easy and can be completed via the Watch app on your phone or on the Apple Watch itself. Here’s how to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to turn off Airplane Mode on your Apple Watch

1. Lift your wrist or tap the digital crown to wake your Apple Watch’s screen.

2. Swipe up from the bottom of the screen to launch the Control Center.

3. Tap the Airplane Mode icon, which looks like a small airplane, to disable airplane mode. When enabled, the airplane mode box will appear yellow. When airplane mode is off, it will be grey.

caption Airplane Mode is enabled here. Tap to disable it. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

You can also turn the feature off through the Settings app on your watch by toggling off Airplane Mode within the app.

How to turn off Airplane Mode on your Apple Watch using your iPhone

With the following steps, you can make the Airplane Mode on your iPhone and Apple Watch mirror each other, so that turning Airplane Mode on or off on your iPhone will correspondingly turn the feature on or off on your watch.

Here’s how to do it.

1. Open the Watch app from your iPhone’s home screen.

2. Tap “General.”

3. Tap “Airplane Mode.”

4. Toggle the button next to “Mirror iPhone” to on, so that it turns green.

caption When “Mirror iPhone” is toggled on, your Apple Watch will mirror your iPhone’s Airplane Mode. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

