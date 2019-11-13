How to turn off Airplane Mode on your Windows 10 device in 2 different ways

caption You can turn off Airplane Mode on Windows 10 through your Settings or Notifications menus. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Whether you’re trying to get some work done during a long haul flight or simply don’t want your computer connecting to the internet or other local area networks, the Airplane Mode feature on your Windows 10 device can come in handy.

There are several ways you can toggle the feature on and off, meaning that when you’re ready to turn off Airplane Mode so that you can hop online again, you’ll be able to do so in a few simple steps. Here are the various ways to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to turn off Airplane Mode on Windows 10 via the Notifications menu

1. On the lower right-hand corner of your screen, click the white box to open the Notifications menu.

2. Toggle Airplane Mode off by clicking the box. When Airplane Mode is on, the box will appear blue. Clicking on it again will turn Airplane Mode off and turn the box black.

caption When Airplane Mode is on, the icon will turn blue. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

How to turn off Airplane Mode on Windows 10 via the Settings menu

1. Click on the Windows button on the lower left-hand side of your screen, then begin typing “Settings” in the search box at the top.

2. Click on the first option that appears, which should be the Settings app.

caption Click the Settings app from the results. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

3. Click “Network & Internet.”

4. On the menu bar on the left side of the Settings screen, click “Airplane mode.”

caption Toggle Airplane Mode to off. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

5. Toggle Airplane Mode on and off using the button provided. Note that when Airplane Mode is enabled, the lever will turn blue. Once turned off, it will no longer have a color and will say “Off.”

It should also be noted that some Windows 10 devices have a dedicated button to toggle Airplane Mode on and off, and this can also be used to enable or disable the feature if available and preferred.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: