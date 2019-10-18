How to turn off AMBER alerts on your Samsung Galaxy S10, along with other public safety alerts (though you should keep them on)

caption AMBER alerts and other emergency alerts can be turned off on a Galaxy S10. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

If you don’t want to be disrupted, you can turn off AMBER alerts on a Samsung Galaxy S10 through the Messages app.

AMBER alerts are an emergency response system that announces details about child abductions, so citizens can aid in recovery or rescue.

By default, when you receive an AMBER alert, your Galaxy S10 will make a loud alarm sound – you can turn this off, alongside a number of other emergency alerts.

An AMBER alert is a federal emergency response system, which disseminates announcements about child abductions to the general public, so they can potentially aid in recovery or rescue. The alert system, which started in 1996, is named after Amber Hagerman, a nine-year-old child who was abducted in 1996.

AMBER alerts are traditionally broadcast on TV and radio. Many modern smartphones, however, also have AMBER alert capabilities built in – when an alert is sent out, your phone will ring and give you information about the child and suspected kidnapper. This alert will ring no matter what time of day it is, and sometimes even if your phone is silenced.

AMBER alerts, along with emergency weather and safety alerts, are important, and can contain vital information. But if you don’t want to receive these alerts on your Galaxy S10, you can easily disable them.

How to turn off AMBER alerts on the Samsung Galaxy S10

1. Start the Messages app.

2. Tap the three dots to the right of the search button above your messages, and in the dropdown, tap “Settings.”

caption The AMBER alert controls are found in your message settings. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. Tap “Emergency alert settings.”

4. Tap “Emergency alerts.”

5. Turn off AMBER alerts by swiping the button to the left.

caption You can disable any alerts except for Presidential alerts. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

While you’re here, you can turn off other alerts if you like, such as “Extreme alerts” and “Severe alerts” (both from the National Weather Service), as well as “Public safety” and “Local alerts,” which can be about a wide range of emergency and disaster warnings.

Presidential alerts issued by FEMA are rare, but can’t be disabled.

