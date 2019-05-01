Tired of the App Store asking you to rate or review an app? Here’s how to turn that setting off

By
Dave Smith, Business Insider US
-
These notifications can become annoying after awhile.

caption
source
Dave Smith/Business Insider

You’re using an app, when suddenly, you get a prompt to rate or review the app in Apple’s App Store.

It’s a good idea to leave feedback for your favorite or most-used apps, but these notifications can become annoying and repetitive after awhile.

If you’re tired of the App Store asking you to rate or review your applications, here’s how to turn that setting off.

Open the Settings app on your device.

source
Dave Smith/Business Insider

Find the “iTunes and App Store” section.

source
Dave Smith/Business Insider

Find the setting that says “In-App Ratings and Reviews.”

source
Dave Smith/Business Insider

Toggle that off (it’s on by default).

source
Dave Smith/Business Insider

There! Now you should finally have some peace and quiet, without any prompts from the App Store.