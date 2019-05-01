Tired of the App Store asking you to rate or review an app? Here’s how to turn that setting off

caption These notifications can become annoying after awhile. source Dave Smith/Business Insider

If you own an iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch, many applications you download will ask you to rate or review the app after using it for a period of time.

Thankfully, there’s a little-known setting that can turn this feature off.

You’re using an app, when suddenly, you get a prompt to rate or review the app in Apple’s App Store.

It’s a good idea to leave feedback for your favorite or most-used apps, but these notifications can become annoying and repetitive after awhile.

If you’re tired of the App Store asking you to rate or review your applications, here’s how to turn that setting off.

Open the Settings app on your device.

Find the “iTunes and App Store” section.

Find the setting that says “In-App Ratings and Reviews.”

Toggle that off (it’s on by default).

There! Now you should finally have some peace and quiet, without any prompts from the App Store.