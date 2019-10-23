How to turn off auto-capitalization on your iPhone in 4 simple steps

caption You can turn off both auto-capitalization and autocorrect separately on your iPhone. source GettyImages/ Bronek Kaminski

There’s a way to turn off auto-capitalization on an iPhone through its Keyboard settings.

Auto-capitalization can be useful at times, but having your iPhone constantly changing everything you type can become a major nuisance.

Turning off auto-capitalization won’t turn off autocorrect, though, which means that your phone may still occasionally change your words.

Our iPhones are pretty presumptuous when it comes to correcting our spelling and grammar.

While at times those autocorrections can be helpful, other times, they’re a huge nuisance. This includes when your iPhone starts capitalizing words that you don’t want it to.

Perhaps you want to imitate the style of iconic Twitter account @dril, whose tweets rarely see a capital letter. Or perhaps you’re simply trying to strike the right tone when texting, where being overly-formal can send the wrong message.

There’s fortunately a way to stop your iPhone before it can auto-capitalize your words.

Here are four fast steps to turn auto capitalization off on your iPhone.

How to turn off auto-capitalization on an iPhone

1. Open your iPhone’s Settings app.

2. Scroll down to “General” and open the page.

3. Tap “Keyboard.”

caption You can also search “Keyboard” in the Settings app search bar to skip straight to where the capitalization setting lives. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

4. Under the “All Keyboards” list, disable “Auto-Capitalization” by tapping the slider so it turns white.

caption iPhones leave the factory with the Auto-Capitalization feature enabled, so you’ll need to manually change the setting yourself if consistently capitalizing isn’t your personal style. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

Voila. Your iPhone will no longer automatically capitalize a word under any scenario. It’ll fall squarely on your thumbs to make that grammatical call from here on out.

That said, this method still leaves autocorrect on. And in some cases, autocorrect can still change the capitalization of your words, like if it thinks you’re making a typo.

For information on how to turn off autocorrect as well, check out our article, “How to turn off the autocorrect feature on your iPhone.”

