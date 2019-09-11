How to turn off autocorrect on a Samsung Galaxy S10 in 2 different ways

caption You can turn off autocorrect on your Galaxy S10 by disabling predictive text and auto replace. source Henry Nicholls/Reuters

It’s easy to turn off autocorrect on the Samsung Galaxy S10 if you don’t find the function useful.

You’ll have two different options to turn off autocorrect – you can disable predictive text entirely, in which case your phone will stop making suggestions, or you can just turn off auto replace, so you can still manually choose suggested word alternatives.

You can find the autocorrect settings on your Galaxy S10 in Settings under keyboard controls.

Autocorrect might initially seem like a miracle – your keyboard corrects typos as you type. It’s especially handy on your phone, since the keys are so small and you’re often forced to type with your thumbs.

But autocorrect can also be notoriously wrong. If you find that autocorrect is more of a liability than an asset, you can easily disable it on your Galaxy S10.

Here’s how to do it.

How to turn off autocorrect on the Samsung Galaxy S10

1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap “General management.”

In the Settings app, choose "General management" to get to the keyboard controls.

3. Tap “Language and input.”

4. In the Default keyboard section, note the current keyboard – this is the one you will need to select when you disable autocorrect.

Take note of the default keyboard so you know which one to customize.

5. In the Keyboards section, tap “On-screen keyboard.”

6. Tap the currently selected keyboard which you noted in the previous step.

7. Tap “Smart typing.” You now have two choices:

Turn off “Predictive text” by swiping the button to the left. This turns off automatic corrections, but also disables the strip of suggested words above the keyboard.

Tap “Auto replace” and turn it off by swiping the button to the left. This turns off the automatic corrections, but leaves the strip of suggested words above the keyboard, so you can choose them manually if you prefer.

On the Smart typing page, you can disable predictive text or auto replace.

If you’re using a third-party keyboard, you might find the autocorrect options are named differently, but you’ll still find them by tapping the current keyboard in the On-screen keyboard page.

If you're using a third-party keyboard like Grammarly, the autocorrect controls will appear slightly differently, but still easy to find.

