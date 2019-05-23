How to turn off the camera sound on an iPhone in 2 ways, if you’re annoyed by that ‘fake shutter’ noise

If you’re annoyed by that fake shutter sound your iPhone makes every time you take a picture, there are several ways to silence it.

When the Live Photos option is activated in your Camera app, the shutter sound will automatically deactivate.

While there is no specific setting for turning off an iPhone’s camera sound, you can switch the ring/silent switch on the side of your iPhone to silent (and in so doing, silence your camera as well).

The fact that you can’t simply switch off your phone’s camera shutter noise is one of the few galling oversights in the design of the iPhone.

Through your iPhone’s settings, you can silence the annoying faux click of keyboard keys of your typing, you can turn off the lock noise, but when it comes to the camera, there’s no setting for silencing phony “ka-ching” noise every time you snap a picture.

The good news is that there are two workarounds that allow you to turn off the shutter noise on an iPhone camera. So whether you’re simply annoyed by the iPhone camera sound or you need to snap some photos on the sly, the power is in your hands.

How to turn off the camera sound on an iPhone with Live Photos

If you use the Live Photos feature – the option to make each picture a seconds-long mini video with audio – the shutter noise is automatically silenced. (Note that you can only take Live Photos on iPhones starting with the 6S and newer.)

To turn Live Photos on, launch the Camera app. If you see several concentric yellow circles atop the screen, it’s already on. If you see a series of white concentric circles with a slash through them, it’s off. Tap those white circles to enable it.

Turning on Live Photos will silence the camera shutter sound.

Keep in mind, however, that Live Photos take up a lot more room than still photos.

How to turn off the camera sound on an iPhone with the ring/silent switch

If the ring/silent switch on the side of your iPhone is switched to silent, so too will your camera’s shutter sound be silenced. Just flip the physical switch on the left hand side of the phone down (or away from you on older models), revealing the orange color behind it, and you will have turned off the camera noise. But of course, your ringer is now silenced as well.