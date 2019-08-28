How to turn Closed Captions on and off on your Roku player, either through its menu or with a button press

caption You can turn Closed Captions on and off on a Roku in a few ways. source Roku Facebook

To turn Closed Captions on or off on your Roku device, you can go through the Roku’s Accessibility menu, or try pressing the * button on your remote.

Closed Captions is an accessibility feature that displays text on screen to help you understand dialog, voiceovers, and action on the screen.

Some Roku streaming apps have their own Closed Captions setting.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Closed Captions is one of those Roku features that seems is easy to turn on when you don’t need it, but hard to find when you do.

Closed Captions, of course, is an accessibility feature that displays the dialog in a movie or TV show in text form, and it can help you understand dialog and action if the audio is hard to hear, or you need assistance with hearing.

You can control Closed Captions from Roku’s Settings menu, or toggle it on or off quickly while you’re watching a show.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to turn Closed Captions on or off using Roku’s settings

1. Press the Home button on your Roku remote control.

2. In the leftmost menu, use the down arrow button to scroll to “Settings,” and then press the right arrow button.

caption Use the remote control to select Settings on your Roku. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. Use the arrow buttons to scroll to “Accessibility” and then choose it by pressing the right arrow.

caption The Closed Captions are located in the Accessibility menu on most Roku devices. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

4. Choose “Captions mode” with the right arrow button.

5. You can now turn Closed Captions on, off, or set them to come on only during replays (meaning captions will only activate when you’ve used the replay button on your remote).

caption Captions can be turned on, off, or only appear when you replay video. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

Some older Roku systems don’t have an Accessibility menu. Instead, you’ll see “Captions” in the Settings menu instead.

The Roku can’t display Closed Captions for all streaming services. If Closed Captions aren’t working using a particular streaming service, look for a Closed Caption setting within the options for that particular service. It will often be on the same page that you use to pick what episode of a show you want to watch.

How to turn Closed Captions on or off while watching a show

1. While you’re watching a streaming show, press the * button on the Roku remote control.

2. In the pop-up window, choose the caption mode you prefer: On, off, or only during replays.

caption You can quickly access Closed Captioning from within a show on most streaming channels. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

Again, this won’t work for every streaming app. Some services require you to go to a different menu to manage Closed Captions.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: