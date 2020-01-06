How to turn off Cortana on your Xbox One in 4 simple steps

caption You can turn off the Cortana feature on your Xbox One and revert to the standard voice command feature. source Shutterstock

You can easily turn off Cortana on your Xbox One and revert your console back to its default voice commands.

Cortana is a virtual assistant on Xbox One that can perform various actions, like turning your console on and off.

If you’d rather use legacy voice commands, you can disable Cortana in four simple steps.

Similar to Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa, Cortana is a virtual assistant that provides a slew of neat features for Xbox One owners. Through voice commands, players can have their console execute various tasks, including turning on and off.

However, sometimes it’s easier to use the legacy voice commands available on your Xbox One, as Cortana can be unresponsive at times. The traditional Xbox One voice commands also tend to be more UI-friendly for functions such as the TV feature or controlling playback settings.

If you have no interest in using Cortana, there is an easy way to disable the feature on your Xbox One. Here’s how to do it.

How to turn off Cortana on your Xbox One

1. Power on your Xbox One console and press the Xbox button on your controller, then scroll and select “Settings.”

2. In “Settings,” scroll down until you reach the “System” tab, then select “Cortana settings,” located on the right hand side of your screen.

caption Select “Cortana settings” and the next page will provide settings to disable Cortana. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

3. Select “Cortana can give you suggestions, ideas, reminders, alerts, and more” and press “A” on your controller to deselect this option.

4. Afterward, you can select to restart your console. Once your console restarts, Cortana will be officially disabled on your Xbox One.

