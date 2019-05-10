Swamped by Facebook notifications? Here’s how to turn them off, or limit them, from your desktop or mobile device

caption When unwanted Facebook notifications start to pile up, it might be time to disable some of them. source REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Facebook notifications can be informative, but they can also become overwhelming if you’re receiving them from multiple apps, groups, and friends.

Customizing which notifications you receive and how often how often you receive them can be a lengthy process but is relatively straightforward.

You can choose to turn off, limit, or enable Facebook notifications on desktop, mobile, via email, and via text with a few clicks or taps.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Facebook makes it simple not only to keep up with friends and family members who may not live closeby, but to stay up-to-date on the latest world news and goings-on of local businesses and companies.

Setting up notifications for new posts, games, and other updates on the site is easy, but sometimes those notifications can become overwhelming.

Luckily, disabling Facebook notifications – or customizing which notifications you receive and which you don’t – is quick and easy. Here’s what you need to know.

How to turn off Facebook notifications on your computer

1. In your internet browser of choice, navigate to Facebook.com and log into your account.

2. Once signed in, look for the downward facing arrow in the upper righthand corner of your screen. Click on this to open a dropdown menu of options.

3. Scroll to the bottom of the list and click on “Settings” to be taken to your account customization screen.

4. On the left-hand side of your Settings screen, you will see an option for “Notifications.” Click on this to reveal notification settings for mobile, email, text, and website notifications.

caption Navigate to your Notifications settings menu. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

5. Clicking “Edit” next to any of the above options will allow you to turn notifications on or off for a particular element of the Facebook site or mobile app. In this way, Facebook allows you to enable or disable notifications for individual apps and plugins on its site so that you can still receive an alert for the updates you’re most interested in.

6. Note that Facebook’s notification controls are very specific and that going through every option may be somewhat time-consuming as you will be changing options for specific features individually rather than all games, apps, or tags as a group.

caption Every type of notification has its own options. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

How to turn off Facebook notifications on the mobile app

1. Locate the Facebook app icon on your phone’s home screen and open it.

2. In the lower right-hand corner of your screen, click on the three stacked horizontal lines to open a menu of options and scroll down until you find “Settings & Privacy.”

3. Clicking on “Settings & Privacy” will open an additional sub-menu. Click the second “Settings” to go to your account settings page.

caption Open your Settings menu. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

4. Scroll through the long menu of options nearly to the bottom, where you’ll find an option for “Notification settings” just below the “Notifications” header. Tap this button to see all notifications you are currently receiving from close friends, apps you use on the site, and even posts in groups you belong to.

caption Tap a type of notification to open its menu. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

5. To customize settings in each of these sections, tap on them individually to turn them on or off, depending on whether or not you would like to receive them.

6. Note that you can also select how you receive notifications – via email, on mobile, or via text message – through the relevant options listed at the bottom of your “Notification settings” screen. There is no need to save your changes, as this is done automatically via the mobile app.

caption You can change how you receive notifications as well. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: