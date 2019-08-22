How to turn off your Fitbit Blaze to conserve its battery when you’re not using it

By
Steven John, Business Insider US
-
You can turn off your Fitbit Blaze in a few ways.

caption
You can turn off your Fitbit Blaze in a few ways.
source
Amazon

Like any good Fitbit, a Fitbit Blaze will remain on and working for about a week with a fully-charged battery. But should you plan to go device-free for a while, you should turn the Blaze off to save some power.

Shutting down your Fitbit Blaze can save battery, but it can also help reset the system if you encounter any issues or errors.

When you turn off your Fitbit Blaze, you won’t erase any data, so don’t worry about losing your stored stats and info.

Here are three ways to turn off a Fitbit Blaze.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

Fitbit Blaze (For $154.79 at Amazon)

How to turn off a Fitbit Blaze

On screen shutdown

1. Swipe right on the Fitbit Blaze home screen, and tap the Settings menu.

2. Scroll all the way down to “Shutdown” and tap it.

3. Confirm the shutdown.

Forced shutdown

If your Fitbit Blaze isn’t responding to touch screen commands, hold down the left button (the single button) and the lower right button simultaneously.

Press and hold the highlighted buttons for about ten seconds.

caption
Press and hold the highlighted buttons for about ten seconds.
source
Fitbit

In a bit under ten seconds, the tracker should power down.

Let the battery drain

If neither of the above approaches worked, you may have to wait a few days until your Fitbit Blaze’s battery dies.

Once it dies, charge it fully before turning it back on, and hope the issue is resolved. If it’s still not working, contact Fitbit for help.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: