How to turn off your Fitbit Blaze to conserve its battery when you’re not using it

You can turn off a Fitbit Blaze to save battery when you’re not using it and help clear up issues you have with the software.

The standard way to turn off a Fitbit Blaze is through its Settings menu.

You can also force a Fitbit Blaze to shut down by holding the right combination of buttons, or you could let its battery drain until the device turns off.

Like any good Fitbit, a Fitbit Blaze will remain on and working for about a week with a fully-charged battery. But should you plan to go device-free for a while, you should turn the Blaze off to save some power.

Shutting down your Fitbit Blaze can save battery, but it can also help reset the system if you encounter any issues or errors.

When you turn off your Fitbit Blaze, you won’t erase any data, so don’t worry about losing your stored stats and info.

Here are three ways to turn off a Fitbit Blaze.

How to turn off a Fitbit Blaze

On screen shutdown

1. Swipe right on the Fitbit Blaze home screen, and tap the Settings menu.

2. Scroll all the way down to “Shutdown” and tap it.

3. Confirm the shutdown.

Forced shutdown

If your Fitbit Blaze isn’t responding to touch screen commands, hold down the left button (the single button) and the lower right button simultaneously.

caption Press and hold the highlighted buttons for about ten seconds. source Fitbit

In a bit under ten seconds, the tracker should power down.

Let the battery drain

If neither of the above approaches worked, you may have to wait a few days until your Fitbit Blaze’s battery dies.

Once it dies, charge it fully before turning it back on, and hope the issue is resolved. If it’s still not working, contact Fitbit for help.

