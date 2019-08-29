How to turn off a Fitbit Charge 2, or restart it to fix issues with the device

caption To turn off a Fitbit Charge 2, you’ll have to let it run out of battery, or restart it. source Fitbit

As with many Fitbit devices, there’s no way to simply turn off a Fitbit Charge 2 tracker.

Restarting the Fitbit can help solve most issues with the device, such as slow response times or connectivity problems.

The only way to truly turn off a Fitbit Charge 2 is to let the device run out of power over the course of many days.

A fitness tracker like the Fitbit Charge 2 doesn’t do you any good unless it’s powered on and strapped to your wrist. To help with this, Fitbit saw fit to ensure the Charge 2 is always powered on, by making it essentially impossible to turn the device off.

There’s no way to completely turn off a Fitbit Charge 2 except for letting its battery drain, a process which can take more than a week.

But if your Fitbit Charge 2 isn’t working properly, maybe because it doesn’t respond as you swipe or tap, won’t record your data, or won’t connect to your phone or computer, a restart can help solve most issues.

How to restart a Fitbit Charge 2

1. Connect the Fitbit Charge 2 to a power source using its charging cradle and a USB port.

2. Once the tracker vibrates, indicating it’s connected, hold the button on the device’s side for four seconds.

caption Press and hold the single button on the side of the Fitbit. source Fitbit

3. When the Fitbit logo appears and the tracker vibrates, it has been successfully restarted, and should now work properly again.

If you let your Fitbit Charge 2’s battery drain entirely, connect the tracker to its charger for at least two hours before you use it again, to ensure a completely charged up battery.

