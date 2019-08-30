How to turn off a Fitbit Charge HR to conserve battery, or quickly restart it for troubleshooting

caption To turn off a Fitbit Charge HR, you’ll need to plug it in. source Fitbit

Fibit didn’t make it easy to turn most of their trackers off. And that makes sense, as a Fitbit can only do its job – namely, tracking all your biometric data – if it’s actively running.

But should you want to turn off a Fitbit Charge HR, whether to save battery, to comply with security regulations, or because you simply don’t want it tracking you for a while, you can force a Charge HR to power down.

Turning off a Fitbit Charge HR can also help fix it when the device begins to lag or has connectivity issues. If this is the case, you can also try giving it a quick restart.

How to turn off a Fitbit Charge HR

To turn a Fitbit Charge HR off, plug its power supply into the back of the tracker, then hold down the side button for 10 to 12 seconds.

The screen will go dark. The Fitbit is now off, and can be unplugged and set aside until you want to turn it back on, which you can do using the very same button.

How to restart a Fitbit Charge HR

If you just want to restart your Fitbit Charge HR, then connect it to its power supply, and hold its button until the tracker vibrates and displays an icon on the screen.

This means it has restarted, and should work properly.

