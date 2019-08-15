How to turn off your Fitbit Versa to conserve its battery, or restart it for troubleshooting

caption It’s easy to turn off and restart your Fitbit Versa. source Avery Hartmans/Business Insider

You can turn off a Fitbit Versa in a few simple steps to conserve its battery, or restart it for troubleshooting purposes.

A Fitbit Versa’s battery will last for nearly a week when fully charged, but you should still turn it off to let the device rest if you know you won’t be using it for a while.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Most people keep their Fitbits on at all hours of the day and night, removing them only for periodic charging and rarely, if ever, shutting their devices down.

Because a Fitbit constantly tracks your biometrics and movements and creates an increasingly accurate accounting of your activities, fitness, and overall well being, it makes sense that the units are rarely powered off.

Still, you should turn off a Fitbit Versa occasionally even if you do wear the thing 24/7, as shutting it down and restarting it can help the Versa conserve its charge or run more efficiently.

Here’s how to shut down a Fitbit Versa.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to turn off your Fitbit Versa

1. Open the “Settings” menu.

2. Scroll down and tap the “About” link.

3. On the next menu, scroll all the way down and tap “Shutdown.”

caption Press the Shutdown button on your Fitbit. source Vids Tube/YouTube

4. Tap “Yes” to confirm the shut down, and that’s that.

If you’re wondering how to turn a Fitbit Versa on again, just do a long push on the left-hand button. Unless the battery is drained, it will start right up again.

Don’t worry if the startup is slow, the logo will appear at once and within 15 or 20 seconds, it will be back online.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: