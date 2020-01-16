How to turn off the flash on your Android device’s camera

caption You can easily turn off the flash on your Android device in the Camera app. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You can turn off the flash on your Android device with a few quick taps in the Camera app.

Whether for proper photo composition or for subtlety, sometimes you want to make sure your smartphone’s flash is turned off before you take a picture.

You can also set the flash on your Android to always be on or to automatically engage based on the lighting conditions detected by your phone.

Any experienced photographer will tell you that lighting is as important as composition when it comes to getting a great shot. The more control you have over lighting, the better picture you will end up with. Often, this means reducing the amount of light.

While of course the flash on your camera is intended to help, it can add too much light to the foreground of your picture and wash out a subject’s features or create a redeye effect.

Also, if you’re trying to be discreet about taking a picture, that bright flash is probably not going to do much to help you there.

So let’s talk about the quick and easy way to turn the flash off on your Android phone.

How to turn off the flash on your Android device

1. Open the Camera app on your Android device.

2. Tap on the lightning bolt icon at the bottom-center of your screen.

caption If the camera app’s lightning bolt icon is yellow, the flash is on and will go off regardless of lighting conditions. source Steven John/Business Insider

3. Tap until the lightning bolt has a slash mark through it, indicating that it’s shut off.

If you’ve tapped to the point that the lightning bolt has an “A” next to it, it’s set to automatic mode.

caption A slash through the lightning bolt means your flash is turned off. source Steven John/Business Insider

