How to turn off the flashlight on your iPhone in 2 different ways

There are two ways to turn off the flashlight on an iPhone once you’re done using it.

You can turn off your iPhone flashlight with a swipe to the phone’s Control Center and a tap of the flashlight button.

With even less effort, you can also turn off an iPhone’s flashlight by swiping partially or fully left onto the Camera app from your iPhone’s lock screen.

When you’re caught in a dark or dimly lit place, the iPhone’s built-in flashlight can definitely come in handy.

Whether you’re trying to find your keys at the bottom of your purse after a night out, or trying to see under the couch when you can’t find the remote, it’s a feature that most of us use pretty regularly.

You likely know how to turn your iPhone’s flashlight on, but how do you turn it off when you’re done using it? Thankfully, it’s just as simple. Here’s what you need to know (along with a nifty trick to make going dark again even quicker).

How to turn off the flashlight on an iPhone with Control Center

1. Wake up your iPhone’s screen by tapping the screen, pressing the lock button, or pressing the home button. Note that you do not need to unlock it or go to the home screen where all of your apps are visible in order to use the flashlight app.

2. Swipe up from the bottom of your screen (for iPhone 8 or earlier) or down from the top-right (for iPhone X or later) to bring up the iPhone’s Control Center.

3. Tap the flashlight icon, which will be highlighted when in use, so that it’s no longer highlighted and becomes dark gray. Your flashlight is now turned off.

How to turn off an iPhone by swiping to the Camera app

If the above, very straightforward method of turning off your iPhone’s flashlight isn’t simple enough for you, there’s an even easier trick you can use to get the job done.

Simply wake up your iPhone’s screen and swipe very slightly left as if you were going to open the iPhone’s camera (which will also turn off the flashlight).

Swiping fully left on your screen opens the iPhone’s camera. In this case, you’re not swiping far enough to open the camera, but your phone doesn’t know that, so it turns off the LED flashlight anyway. Pretty cool, huh?

