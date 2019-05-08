How to turn off or limit Google Assistant on your Android device, if you don’t want it listening to you all of the time

caption If you’re tired of the feature, turning off Google Assistant (or deactivating its support button) is easy to do. source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Google Assistant can be a useful tool, but there may be times when its usefulness is outweighed by its limitations, or when you don’t want your phone listening in to all of your conversations.

Turning off the Google Assistant on your Android device is quick and easy.

Deactivating the Google Assistant support button is a good alternative for those who still want access to the features.

Google Assistant has its uses – finding a song name, having a hands-free option for Google searches, creating reminders for various tasks. But sometimes activating it is too easy, or for some the fact that it’s always listening is just creepy, rather than helpful.

Sometimes, what you really want is to disable the feature and have more control over your tech.

Whatever your reason, turning off Google Assistant is relatively easy for those with Android devices. Doing so will completely revoke your access to the Assistant’s features. But if you prefer to have occasional access, you might instead consider deactivating the support button, rather than turning off Google Assistant altogether. That way, you’ll still be able to access the assistant through your phone, but you can’t do so via the home button.

Here’s how to perform either action on your Android device:

How to turn off Google Assistant on Android

For those who are completely over Google Assistant, follow these directions to turn it off completely via your Android device:

1. Open your Google app and then tap the three dots in the bottom toolbar (labeled as “more”).

2. Select “Settings” to open up a new menu.

caption Open your settings menu. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Tap “Google Assistant” and head over to the Assistant section.

caption Open the “Assistant” tab. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Under “Assistant devices,” select “Phone.”

5. Tap the toggle button to turn off your Google Assistant.

caption Toggle the switch to turn off Google Assistant. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

How to deactivate the Google Assistant support button

For those who still want access to Google Assistant, but with a bit more intentionality, deactivating the support button can be a good alternative to turning it off completely. Basically, it means that you can’t accidentally turn on your Google Assistant via your phone’s home button.

Here’s how to deactivate it:

1. Swipe your finger down from the top of the screen and tap the gear icon to go to your settings.

caption Tap the gear icon. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

2. Scroll down to the “Applications” section, then select “Default applications.”

caption Tap “Default applications.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Tap “Device assistance app” or “Assistant and Voice Input” (the wording of these commands can vary from device to device).

caption Tap the option at the bottom of the menu, sometimes called “Device assistance app.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. To deactivate the Google Assistant support button, tap “Device Assistance App” (not the gear icon next to it) and choose an option other than Google Assistant.

caption You can choose another assistance app, or none at all. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

Google Assistant is meant to be a useful tool, but if it just isn’t working for you anymore, disabling it, or simply making it a harder to activate, can be helpful in minimizing your technological frustrations.

