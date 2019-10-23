How to turn off the Live Photo feature on an iPhone, to take still photos and save storage space

caption You can turn off Live Photo on an iPhone in the Camera app, and keep it off in Settings. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Live Photo is a fun feature on the iPhone that creates a photo that has about two to three seconds of movement and sound when you look at it or press down on it with your thumb.

They’re fun to look at and create, but sometimes if you’re only looking to take a still photo, this feature can get in the way. It often prevents you from knowing exactly what shot you’re getting, and takes a bit more battery life and a lot more storage space – they’re typically twice the size of a regular photo.

There is, however, a way to turn off this feature, either temporarily or permanently. Here is how to turn off Live Photo on your iPhone.

How to turn off Live Photo on an iPhone in the Camera app

1. Open the Camera app.

2. In the Camera app, you will notice a yellow icon shaped like a bullseye at the top of the screen, second from the left. This is the Live Photo icon. Yellow indicates that Live Photo is on for the picture you are about to take. To turn it off, simply tap the icon.

caption After you tap the icon, it will turn white and have a slash mark through it. A bar reading “LIVE OFF” will appear at the top of your screen for a moment as well. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

3. Close the Camera app.

How to keep Live Photo off on an iPhone using the Settings app

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Scroll down to the sixth list of options, and tap the “Camera” tab, which is fourth from the top.

caption Tap “Camera.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

3. Tap the first option on this new menu, labeled “Preserve Settings.”

caption Tap “Preserve Settings.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

4. Toggle the third option, labeled “Live Photo,” to on’ by tapping the grey switch. The switch will turn green to indicate that it is on. This will preserve the last setting you indicated from the camera app, rather than automatically defaulting to live photo the next time you go to take a picture.

caption Toggle “Live Photo” to the on position. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

5. If you ever want to take a Live Photo, all you have to do is tap the icon in the camera again before you take the photo. Just remember that it will remain on until you turn it off manually again.

