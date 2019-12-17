How to turn off your location on Facebook while using an Android device

caption If you want to turn off your location on Facebook for Android, you’ll have to disable two options. source Shutterstock

You can turn off location sharing on Facebook for your Android device in the Settings menu of the Facebook app.

To turn off your location on Facebook, you can disable Location Services and Background Location.

Many apps will use your personal data – including your phone contacts or location – to help improve your experience using the app itself.

Facebook is no exception to this, and uses your information to influence ads, tags in posts, and more. However, it’s perfectly reasonable to not want Facebook or other apps to use your information in such a way – especially your location.

Here’s how to disable location sharing with Facebook on an Android device.

How to turn off your location on Facebook for Android

1. Open the Facebook app on your Android device and sign in if prompted.

2. Tap on the button that resembles three horizontal lines, located on the top left of the screen, to open the navigation menu.

3. Tap on “Settings & Privacy.” A drop-down menu will appear. Tap “Settings” on the drop-down menu.

caption Click on Settings & Privacy, and then Settings. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

4. In the Settings menu, scroll until you find the sub header “Location” and tap it.

5. Tap “Location Access.”

6. On the next screen, there will be two main points of interest: “Location Services” and “Background Location.” If you just want to turn off your Background Location, but not all of your Location Services, simply tap the blue slider next to “Background Location” so that it turns white and gray.

caption Turn off either or both location sharing options. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

7. If you want to turn off your location for all of Facebook’s app settings, tap on “Location Services” to open Facebook’s app info screen.

8. Scroll down until you find “Permissions,” then tap it.

9. Tap the green slider next to “Location” so that it turns white and gray.

caption Slide the Location option so it is no longer green. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

Your location should now be fully disabled for your Facebook account.

