How to stop your iPhone from tracking your location, and manage each app’s location-tracking

By
Jamie Friedlander, Business Insider US
-
Turning off location services on your iPhone can save your battery and data, and protect your privacy.

caption
Turning off location services on your iPhone can save your battery and data, and protect your privacy.
source
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

  • Turning off location services on your iPhone is quick and easy, and can be done in under a minute.
  • Turning off your iPhone’s location services can save a decent amount of power if your battery is low.
  • Need Google Maps but not the location services component of Instagram? No problem. You can opt to manage and turn off location services for specific apps.
  • Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.

There are many reasons why you might want to turn off location services on your iPhone.

Maybe your battery is low, and you’re looking to save some energy. Or perhaps you called in sick from work and you want to make sure none of your apps can track your location.

Whatever the case may be, it’s simple and quick to turn off your iPhone’s location services.

Looking to turn off or manage location services for just one or two apps? That can be done, too. Here’s how.

How to turn off location services on an iPhone

1. Go into your iPhone’s settings.

2. Scroll down until you see the section that says “Privacy.” Click on it.

Navigate to the privacy tab.

caption
Navigate to the privacy tab.
source
Jamie Friedlander/Business Insider

3. On the next screen, you’ll see a box at the top that says “Location Services.” If they’re turned on, it will say “On.”

Find

caption
Find “Location Services” at the top of the page.
source
Jamie Friedlander/Business Insider

4. To turn them off, click on the words “Location Services.” You’ll be taken to a new screen.

Flip the Location Services switch to gray in order to turn it off.

caption
Flip the Location Services switch to gray in order to turn it off.
source
Jamie Friedlander/Business Insider

5. To turn off your location services, tap the green slider. You’ll be prompted with a pop-up message. Click “Turn Off.”

Click

caption
Click “Turn Off.”
source
Jamie Friedlander/Business Insider

You’re good to go! If you need to turn location services back on again in the future, simply follow these instructions and turn the green slider to “On.”

How to manage location services for specific apps

1. Go into your phone’s settings and click on the “Privacy” section.

2. Tap on the top of the screen where it says “Location Services.”

3. Scroll down until you see a list of your apps that use location services. Some will say “Never,” while others will say “Always,” and “While Using.”

You can change location permissions for each individual app.

caption
You can change location permissions for each individual app.
source
Jamie Friedlander/Business Insider

4. To change the location services settings on a specific app, click on the name of the app. You’ll be taken to a new screen.

You can tell your apps to never collect location data, collect only while the app is open, or collect whenever it wants.

caption
You can tell your apps to never collect location data, collect only while the app is open, or collect whenever it wants.
source
Jamie Friedlander/Business Insider

5. Select your preferred option, and you’re all set!

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: