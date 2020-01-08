How to turn off the Narrator function on your Xbox One console

By
Marissa Perino, Business Insider US
-
The Narrator feature on the Xbox One feature reads text and elements like buttons aloud, and you can turn it on or off at any time.

Anthony McLaughlin/Shutterstock

The Narrator function is helpful for voice assistance, but if you no longer wish to use it you can easily turn it off.

To find the Narrator settings, hold down the Xbox button on your controller until it vibrates and a menu pops up. From there, you can switch the Narrator option to on or off. Your console will automatically stop or start reading text aloud.

Here’s how to turn off the Narrator function on your Xbox One.

How to turn off the Narrator function on your Xbox One

1. On your controller, hold down the Xbox button until it vibrates and opens a pop-up menu asking, “What do you want to do?”

2. In the bottom-right hand corner, you’ll see three bars next to “Narrator.” Press the Menu button on your controller again to open these settings.

Select the Narrator option.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider

3. Select “No” using the toggle on your controller. This will automatically turn off the Narrator function and your console will stop reading text and other elements aloud.

Turn the Narrator option off.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider

You can turn the Narrator function back on at any time using this same menu.

