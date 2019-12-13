How to turn off notifications on your Samsung Galaxy S10 in 2 different ways

caption To turn off notifications on your Samsung Galaxy S10, you can edit your settings or use Do Not Disturb. source Henry Nicholls/Reuters

You can turn off notifications on a Samsung Galaxy S10 in two different ways.

To turn off notifications for apps and edit your preferences, go to the Notifications section of the Settings app.

You can also turn on Do Not Disturb mode to temporarily turn off all your notifications at once.

Ordinarily, notifications are a handy way to stay up to date on your phone – messages, email, Facebook, and other news or alerts from various apps.

But if you’re feeling overwhelmed by the constant buzzing of notifications, here’s how to take control.

How to turn off notifications on a Samsung Galaxy S10

1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap “Notifications.”

3. In the Recently sent section, tap “See all.”

caption You can disable notifications on unwanted apps in the Notifications section of Settings. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

4. You should now see a long list of apps with notification switches. By default, you’re only seeing the most recent apps. If you want to see all your apps, tap “Most recent” and choose “All.”

5. For each app that you want to disable notifications, tap to swipe the button to the left.

caption You can see just the most recently used apps or all the apps on your phone. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

6. When you’re done, tap the back button or close Settings.

How to temporarily turn off notifications on a Samsung Galaxy S10 using Do Not Disturb

If you want to temporarily silence all your notifications at once, you can do that easily by enabling Do Not Disturb mode.

1. Swipe down from the top of the screen to reveal the Control Panel.

2. Tap the Do Not Disturb button (it looks like a circle with a minus sign through the middle). If you don’t see it on the single line of icons, pull down a second time to reveal all the icons.

caption Turn on Do Not Disturb mode to silence all of your app notifications. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

You can also read more here about how to customize an Android’s Do Not Disturb settings.

