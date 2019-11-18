How to turn off notifications on Windows 10 for individual programs, or all at once

caption There are two ways to turn off notifications in Windows 10. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

You can turn off notifications on a Windows 10 computer if you start finding them more annoying than helpful.

Windows notifications are the small pop-ups that alert you at the bottom-right of your screen when certain changes are made, or a program wants your attention.

You can turn off Windows notifications in two ways, both of which involve going through your “Notifications and actions settings” menu.

If you’ve been using Windows 10 for long enough, you’re probably used to being swarmed by notifications. It seems like every program has something to tell you.

And perhaps you’d like to avoid seeing another notification about plugging or unplugging a USB.

Salvation from one of Windows’ consistent annoyances is at hand.

Here’s how to turn off notifications in Windows 10 – either from all your applications at once, or only from certain programs.

How to turn off notifications on Windows 10

1. Open the Start menu by pressing the Windows key, or by clicking the Windows icon at the bottom-left of the screen.

2. Search “Notifications” and select “Notifications and actions settings” in the search results.

caption Select “Notifications and actions settings” from the Start menu. source Ross James/Business Insider

3. A new menu will open. Near the top of this menu, there should be a toggle switch labeled, “Get notifications from apps and other senders.” Switch it to “Off.” This will turn off all notifications.

4. Two checkboxes remain: “Show me the Windows welcome experience…” and “Get tips and tricks…” These are like tutorials – if you’re already familiar with how Windows 10 works, it’s recommended that you uncheck these boxes as well.

caption Set the first switch to “Off” to disable all notifications. source Ross James/Business Insider

5. Alternatively, if you scroll down, you can turn off notifications on an individual application-by-application basis. If you turned all notifications off already, these switches will be greyed out.

caption If it’s just a select few applications annoying you, you can turn them off one-by-one. source Ross James/Business Insider

