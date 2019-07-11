How to turn off the predictive text feature on your iPhone in two simple ways

caption Predictive text can expedite your typing on an iPhone, or you might find it more of an annoyance. source Dragana Gordic/Shutterstock

You can turn off predictive text on your iPhone in just a few steps.

The predictive text feature on your iPhone is meant to shorten the amount of time it takes to compose a message by predicting the next word you might type.

While the feature can be helpful, many people find it ineffective or even annoying and choose to disable it.

If you’re familiar with the iPhone’s predictive text feature, you know its purpose is to help you compose texts and emails quickly by suggesting words or phrases it believes you might be typing next.

While some people find this helpful, others consider it more of an annoyance than anything else and prefer to type their own messages in full.

If you dislike the predictive text feature or just prefer not to use it, disabling it is pretty easy and should take less than a minute. Once it’s disabled, you can go back to typing messages without suggestions popping up.

There are two ways to do it – here’s what you need to know about both.

How to turn off predictive text on an iPhone via Settings

1. On your iPhone’s home screen, locate and tap the Settings app.

2. Tap General and then scroll down until you see the “Keyboard” option. Tap this to open the settings for your iPhone’s keyboard.

caption Make sure “Predictive” is switched off. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

3. Under the “All Keyboards” header, ensure that the “Predictive” option is turned off.

4. You can then exit the options and use your phone as normal.

How to turn off predictive text on an iPhone via a keyboard shortcut

1. When texting, tap and hold the emoji button, indicated by a smiley face at the bottom of the keyboard or a globe icon in the same location.

2. Tap the “Keyboard Settings…” option to open the keyboard menu.

caption You can navigate to keyboard settings from your message keyboard. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

3. Under the “All Keyboards” header, ensure that the “Predictive” option is turned off.

4. You can then exit the options and use your phone as normal.

