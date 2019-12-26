How to turn off predictive text and autocorrect on your Samsung Galaxy S10

caption It’s easy to turn off the predictive text feature on your Galaxy S10. source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

To turn off predictive text on your Samsung Galaxy S10, you just need to go to the “On-screen keyboard” section of your Settings app.

Predictive text helps you type more efficiently on your Galaxy S10’s keyboard by predicting what words you’re typing, and allowing you to insert them with just a tap.

If predictive text is on, the “auto replace” feature will also fix typos automatically.

Predictive text, a feature turned on by default on the Samsung Galaxy S10, can be helpful. It’s hard to type accurately on a phone – so a smart keyboard can have your back by correcting your typing, and making suggestions as you go.

You might not appreciate the help, though, especially if your Galaxy S10’s predictive text seems to make mistakes more often than it helps.

Predictive text is actually made up of two features: the standard predictive text, which just suggests words as you type, and auto replace, which will automatically change what you’ve typed if it thinks you’ve made a typo. Both can be useful, as well as frustrating.

Luckily, you can disable your Galaxy S10’s predictive text feature with just a few taps. Here’s how.

How to turn off predictive text on a Samsung Galaxy S10

Once again, predictive text capabilities are controlled by two settings: “Predictive text” and “Auto replace.” Before you go to Settings, decide what you want to disable.

“Predictive text” is like a master switch. If you turn it off, it disables both word suggestions and auto replace.

Auto replace only controls the typo-replacement feature. If you only turn this off, words won’t be replaced automatically, but your phone will continue to suggest words and predict what you’re typing.

Now, to turn it off:

1. Start the Settings app and tap “General management.”

2. Tap “Language and input.”

caption You can find the predictive text settings in the “Language and input” section. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. Tap “On-screen keyboard.”

caption Open the “On-screen keyboard” section to see the settings for your selected keyboard. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

4. Tap “Samsung Keyboard.”

5. Tap “Smart typing.”

6. Finally, on the Smart typing page, choose which setting to disable. If you want to turn off Auto replace, tap “Auto replace” and turn it off by swiping the button to the left. If you want to turn off both predictive text features, swipe the “Predictive text” button to the left.

caption Predictive text is like a master switch. Turn it off, and Auto replace goes off as well. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

