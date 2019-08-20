How to fix or reset the proximity sensor on your iPhone if it’s not working properly

caption You can’t turn off the proximity sensor on your iPhone, but you can try to fix it if it’s malfunctioning. source Hollis Johnson

You can’t actually turn off the proximity sensor on an iPhone, so your best option is to make sure it’s working properly.

Your iPhone’s proximity sensor can tell when you’re holding the phone up to your ear, and it will shut off the screen, saving battery and preventing your face from accidentally hitting buttons.

The proximity sensor can malfunction due to obstruction by a phone case, dirt or grime, or a software issue.

The iPhone’s proximity sensor is one of its handier built-in features.

When you raise your iPhone to your ear, its screen will automatically go dark due to the feature, saving battery and making sure you don’t press any buttons.

If you don’t want this feature, you’re out of luck: proximity sensors are featured in every generation of iPhone going back to the year of release in 2007, and you can’t turn off an iPhone proximity sensor.

But if your proximity sensor is annoying you, you can at least make sure it’s working properly.

If your iPhone proximity sensor is having issues and causing frustration, here are the best ways to try to get it working properly again.

How to fix the proximity sensor on your iPhone

Force-restart your iPhone to fix proximity sensor issues

Force-restarting your iPhone can often jog the system, freeing up memory and making the hardware work properly again.

On any iPhone from the iPhone 8 or later, you should press and release the volume up button, press and release the volume down button, and then press and hold the power/lock button until you see the Apple logo.

On an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus, press and hold the volume down and power/lock buttons until you see the Apple logo.

On an iPhone 6S or earlier, press and hold the home button and power/lock buttons until you see the Apple logo.

Don’t bother swiping to power down if that option comes up, just keep holding those buttons and the phone will soon display the Apple logo, after which it will restart itself. And likely with sensor issues fixed.

For more info, check out our article, “How to restart and force-restart any iPhone model.”

Clean your phone and phone case

Physical matter may well be the issue with your malfunctioning iPhone sensor. Remove its case and its screen cover, and set them aside.

Carefully clean the front of the phone with a dry, lint-free cloth, noting that the proximity sensor is that little dot just above the speaker on the face of the phone.

caption The proximity sensor may not be visible on every iPhone model, but it’s there. source Steven John/Business Insider

Clean the case, and consider getting a new screen protector, and then put both of these things back on the phone. Any better?

Update your iOS software

If after these two fixes, the sensor still isn’t working properly, check for any software updates and install them.

caption If the hardware on your phone isn’t working correctly, make sure that your software is up-to-date. source Screenshot

And if that doesn’t fix the issue, it’s off to the Apple Store for a Genius Bar session.

