How to turn off your PS4 controllers manually or automatically, to save battery when you’re not using them

You should know how to turn off a PS4 controller to conserve its charge when it’s not in use, as a DualShock 4 controller only has a battery life of about four to eight hours.

You can put the Dualshock controller to sleep easily by holding the PS button down for about 10 seconds, or by using the Quick Menu to choose “Turn Off Device.”

To get more out of each charge, you can set the controller to go to sleep automatically after some period of inactivity.

It’s easy to drain the battery in your PS4’s DualShock 4 controller – at the best of times, you’ll get no more than about eight hours on a single charge, and often it lasts more like four or five hours. So if your controller is sitting idle, you should turn it off to conserve power.

There are several ways to turn off your PS4 controller. Odds are you already know the most common method: When you power down the PS4, the controller turns off as well.

Here are all the ways to put your DualShock 4 controller to sleep while keeping your PS4 up and running.

How to turn off a PS4 controller manually

Using the PS button

The fastest and easiest way to turn off your controller is by pressing and holding the PS button in the center of the controller for about 10 seconds.

caption Press and hold the PS button for about 10 seconds to turn off the controller immediately. source Amazon

Using the Quick Menu

1. On the controller, press and hold the PS button for about two seconds, until the Quick Menu appears.

2. Select “Sound/Devices.”

3. Select “Turn Off Device.”

caption Holding the PS button briefly will open the Quick Menu, where you can find this option. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

4. On the Turn Off Device screen, choose your DualShock 4.

How to turn off a PS4 controller automatically after a period of time

1. On the controller, press and hold the PS button for about two seconds, until the Quick Menu appears.

2. Select “Sound/Devices.”

3. Select “Set Time Until Controllers Turn Off” and then choose the time you want to wait – 10 minutes, 30 minutes, or an hour.

caption Choose how long you want your PS4 to wait before turning off the controller. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

After making this selection, once the controller is inactive for the selected time, it will turn off automatically.

