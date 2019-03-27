How to turn off any Roku device

caption There isn’t a power button or easy way to turn off a Roku 3 or older device, but you still have some options for powering them down. source Roku

To turn off the various models of Roku released over the years, there are a few different methods you’ll need depending on the device.

You can turn off Roku 4 by putting it into “auto power mode” or rebooting it from the “Settings” menu.

USB-powered Roku players are automatically turned off when you turn your TV off, but also come with an AC adapter that will keep them on indefinitely.

Roku 3 or older devices cannot be turned off without unplugging it from the wall. Instead, use a power strip with a switch on it to easily turn the device off when not in use.

Roku has quickly risen above all other streaming devices in popularity on the market, despite facing some tough competition (from Apple TV, Google’s Chromecast, and the Amazon Fire Stick). Today, there are more than 27 million active user accounts.

While it’s easy to see how Roku has won over consumers with its simple interface and fast performance, not all of its features are immediately easy to use. Basic tasks like turning the device off and on can puzzle even the savviest of users.

Roku players are low-power devices that are designed to stay powered on and connected to the internet at all times, in order to steadily download software updates, keep apps up-to-date, and be ready for you to stream your favorite shows at a moment’s notice.

However, if you have a Roku player and want to turn your device off when it’s not in use, read on. To put your mind at ease, here are the ways to shut down your device, no matter which model you own.

How to turn off a Roku 4

caption The Roku 4. source Roku

If you have a Roku 4 (pictured above), then you’re in luck – the Roku 4 has a brand-new feature that allows you to fully turn off your device with just a few clicks.

1. To turn off your device, go to the Power menu by selecting “Settings”, then “System”, and then “Power”. This will present you with a number of options.

2. You can set the device into “Auto power off” mode – meaning it will shut down after 30 minutes inactivity.

3. You can reboot the system by selecting “System Restart”.

How to turn off USB-powered Roku players

Some Roku players are designed to be powered through the USB port in your TV. These include the Roku Streaming Stick series, the Roku Express series, and the Roku Premiere series.

caption The Roku Streaming Stick source Roku

If you have one of these devices, you’ll probably never have to worry about turning it off. They’re powered by your TV’s USB port, so they’ll automatically power down when you turn your TV off.

While this functionality is great for saving energy, it also means the player has to reboot every time you turn your TV back on, cutting into your binge time.

The exception to this is if your TV doesn’t have a USB port, or if the USB port doesn’t provide enough power to keep the device running.

In this case, you’ll have to power your Roku device through the included AC adapter, which will keep your device powered on as long as it’s plugged in. In order to turn off an AC adapter-powered Roku device, you will have to unplug the adapter.

How to turn off a Roku 3 or older

Unfortunately, if you’re an owner of a Roku 3 or older, then there isn’t a power button or easy way to power down your device. However, they will go into “Power Save” mode after 30 minutes of being idle.

The only way to completely turn off your device is to unplug it from the wall. If you’re energy conscious, try plugging your Roku into a power strip with a built-in switch. Then you can simply turn off the power strip when you are not using your player.

If you choose to take the power strip approach, remember that you’ll still have to wait for your device to turn back on when you power it back up. If there are updates available to download, this may take several minutes.

How to turn off a Roku TV

If you have a Roku TV, the only way to turn the device off is to turn the TV off.

However, there are additional power saving features, which you can find by going to “Settings,” then “System,” and then “Power.” Then select “Auto power savings.” This will give you a few options.

caption Select “Auto power savings” under “Power” in settings. source Christine Kopaczewski/Business Insider

1. “Reduce power after 15 minutes” will allow the TV to automatically save power after 15 minutes spent idle.

2. “Turn off after 4 hours” will … turn your TV off after 4 hours. This is ideal if you tend to doze off during shows and movies.

3. “Standby LED” allows you to turn off the LED on the front of your TV when the TV is off.

caption Choose an option for powering down. source Christine Kopaczewski/Business Insider

4. “Fast TV start” keeps your TV in a standby state so it can start faster and be woken by voice commands coming through the remote or the Roku mobile app. Disabling this feature will save energy.

5. “System restart” will also reboot the system.

Overall, Roku Players are designed to use very little power, and most are now built with systems in place to use even less electricity when idle. You’ll just have to decide whether it’s more important to quickly access your streaming content, or to save some energy and a few bucks.

