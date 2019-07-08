How to turn off the initially hard-to-find ‘shuffle’ option in an iPhone’s Music app

- source
- Apple
- Many people have trouble figuring out how to turn off shuffle play on the iPhone’s Music app.
- The Shuffle button you can see on the iPhone’s main Music app screen can turn Shuffle mode on, but it will not turn it back off again.
- To toggle Shuffle, tap the Player bar at the bottom of the iPhone screen, and then swipe up the player window to find the real Shuffle control.
You probably use your iPhone as a portable music player, which makes it especially surprising that the built-in Music app can be so hard to use.
There’s no better example of its unintuitive design than the fact that while Shuffle is easy to turn on, it’s far from simple to turn back off again. The reason for this: Apple has hidden the Shuffle control well out of sight.
You probably already know how to turn Shuffle on; there’s a Shuffle button right next to the Play button. Tap it once to enter Shuffle mode. But it’s not a toggle switch, and tapping it again will not turn it off. For some reason.
How to turn off Shuffle play in the iPhone Music app
1. Start the Music app and play some music.
2. Tap the Player bar at the bottom of the screen. It has a thumbnail icon of the album as well as a Play button and Next track button.
- Dave Johnson/Business Insider
3. The Player will now slide up and take up most of the screen, giving you access to additional controls. Swipe it up even further – there’s more to this window than fits on the screen.
- Dave Johnson/Business Insider
4. Tap the Shuffle button to turn shuffle on or off. The Shuffle button will turn red when it’s on.
- Dave Johnson/Business Insider
