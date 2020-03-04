How to turn off subtitles on your Apple TV or edit their appearance

To turn off subtitles on your Apple TV device, navigate to your Accessibility settings in the app.

Turning off subtitles in your Apple TV settings will only turn them off for Apple TV+ or Apple TV content.

If you want to turn off subtitles for individual apps, like Netflix or Hulu, you’ll have to do it directly in that app.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Subtitles and closed captioning make programs easier to view for the hearing impaired, and can also make some programs easier to understand if spoken with an accent or in a different language.

Once you’ve turned on captions, you can also change your caption settings, like the size and color of the font, or completely turn them off again if you choose.

Here’s how.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to turn off subtitles on Apple TV

1. Open the Settings app on your Apple TV.

2. Click on “General.”

3. Scroll down and click “Accessibility.”

caption Select “Accessibility.” source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

4. Scroll down and click “Subtitles and Captioning,” under the “Hearing” heading.

caption Select “Subtitles and Captioning.” source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

5. Click on “Closed Captions and “SDH” to turn subtitles off or on for your Apple TV.

caption Turn off captions. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

Note that these are captions or subtitles for deaf and hard of hearing, or SDH. This will not turn on translation subtitles for content spoken in a foreign language. Also, this only turns on subtitles for content directly from Apple TV or Apple TV+. You will need to adjust caption and subtitle settings within non-Apple apps.

How to edit your subtitle settings on Apple TV

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Select “General.”

3. Scroll down and select “Accessibility.”

4. Scroll down and click “Subtitles and Captioning.”

5. Click on “Style.”

caption Select “Style.” source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

You can now make changes to the format of your subtitles.

caption Choose your subtitle style. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: