How to turn off the VoiceOver feature on your Apple TV in 3 ways

You can turn off the VoiceOver feature on your Apple TV generation 3 or later using Siri or the Settings app.

The process for turning off the VoiceOver feature on Apple TV HD or 4K versus Apple TV generation 3 varies slightly.

Here are three ways to turn off the VoiceOver feature on your Apple TV.

The VoiceOver feature available on Apple TV generation 3 and above turns your Apple TV into a device that can read text and functions out loud.

For example, when scrolling through your apps your Apple TV will read the name of the app you are currently on out loud. Your Apple TV will also read the subheadings of any menus, the titles of movies or shows, and even how much time is left of a movie.

How to turn off VoiceOver on Apple TV

To turn VoiceOver on or off, you can use Siri or navigate to your Settings. However, on Apple TV 3, you can only turn VoiceOver on or off in your settings.

Use Siri (Apple TV 4K or HD)

caption Siri is only available on the Apple TV 4K or HD. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

1. Hold the Siri button on your Apple TV remote.

2. Say “Siri, turn off VoiceOver.” You can also ask Siri to turn on VoiceOver.

3. VoiceOver will be toggled on or off, depending on your Siri request.

Navigate to your Settings (Apple TV 4K or HD)

caption You can disable or adjust Voiceover from this menu. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

1. Open Settings on your Apple TV.

2. Select “General.”

3. Scroll down and select “Accessibility” and then “Accessibility Shortcut.”

4. Scroll down and select “VoiceOver.”

This will take you to the VoiceOver menu, where you can adjust VoiceOver settings, including the actual voice your Apple TV uses.

On a 3rd generation Apple TV

1. Press the Menu button on your Apple TV remote repeatedly until you hear a loud stop sound.

2. Press the Down button.

3. Press the Right button repeatedly until you hear the stop sound again. This signals that you have highlighted “Settings.”

4. Press the Select button twice.

5. Press the Down button repeatedly until you hear the stop sound.

6. Press the Up button four times to highlight “Accessibility.”

7. Press the Select button, which is in the center of the arrows on your remote, two times.

8. This should toggle VoiceOver on or off.

