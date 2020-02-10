How to turn on your Apple TV without a remote and control it with your iPhone or iPad

You can turn on an Apple TV without a remote simply by plugging it in – once it’s plugged in, it will turn on automatically.

If your Apple TV is in Sleep Mode, try unplugging it and plugging it back in to wake it.

If you no longer have an Apple TV remote, you can pair an iPhone, iPad, or iPod and use it as your remote instead.

Your Apple TV has no physical buttons on the box, and can only use a specific set of remotes.

While this makes it look more minimalistic, it can be problematic if you lose your remote and want to use your Apple TV.

Luckily, you don’t need a remote to turn on an Apple TV. And even if you’ve lost the remote, you can use your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch as a makeshift controller.

How to turn on your Apple TV without a remote

1. Make sure your television is set to the same HDMI input that the Apple TV is plugged into.

2. Unplug your Apple TV. If you’re not sure which plug controls the power, it should be the black cable coming out of the back of your Apple TV. Pull this cable out of the Apple TV, or unplug it from its outlet.

caption Not all Apple TVs will have the same ports on the back, but they all have the power cable in the same spot. source Apple

3. Plug it back in. When you do so, the Apple logo should show up on your TV screen briefly before it goes to a blank screen. The white “on” light in the Apple TV itself should blink.

After a few seconds, your Apple TV’s homescreen will appear.

You’ll now be able to pair an iPhone or iPad to use as a remote. To see how, check out our article, “How to use your iPhone as an Apple TV remote with a free app.”

Once this other device is paired, it can be used to turn your Apple TV on in the future.

