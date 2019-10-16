How to turn on autoplay on YouTube, and let videos play continuously, on desktop and mobile

- source
- All it takes to turn on autoplay on YouTube is the flip of a switch – a virtual one, that is.
- Autoplay is activated by default, but if you’ve turned it off, you can turn it on easily.
- You can turn on autoplay on YouTube both on your desktop and in the mobile app for iPhone and Android.
YouTube’s default is to autoplay videos continuously, and it offers you a countdown between each video so you can click away if you don’t want to watch the next one.
If you’ve turned off autoplay – perhaps as a way to get a break from the ads that often play between videos – but want to turn it back on, you can easily do so in just a few easy steps.
Here’s how to turn on autoplay on YouTube on a computer or mobile device.
How to turn on autoplay on YouTube on desktop
This will impact the autoplay for each video you watch on the site using that device:
1. Go to youtube.com and log into your account, if necessary.
2. Play a video by clicking on it.
3. In the video player, click the “Settings” button – it’s the gear icon in the bottom toolbar of the player.
4. Toggle the “Autoplay” switch back on in the Settings pop-up menu. It’ll turn red when it’s on.
How to turn on autoplay on YouTube on mobile
The process is slightly different on mobile, but works whether you have an Android or iPhone:
1. Open the YouTube app.
2. Tap to play a video.
3. Next to the “Up Next” section, below the player, toggle the autoplay switch back on. It’ll turn blue when it’s on.
