How to turn on Bluetooth on your Windows 10 computer, and use it to connect a Bluetooth device

caption You can connect most Bluetooth devices to your PC using Windows 10. source Reuters

If you want to connect wireless devices to your PC, you’ll need to know how to turn Bluetooth on and off in Windows 10.

Bluetooth is a networking standard that’s used on your phone, wireless speakers, headphones, your car, and more. Most Windows computers come with Bluetooth as well.

You can find the Bluetooth controls in Settings, at the top of the “Bluetooth & other devices” page.

To connect Bluetooth speakers, your phone, or other devices, start by turning on Bluetooth in Windows. If you want to conserve battery power on a laptop, though, you can turn Bluetooth off.

Bluetooth is an essential networking standard that wirelessly connects your phone to headphones, speakers, earbuds, your car, and more.

But many Windows computers come with Bluetooth as well, and with it, you can connect most of the same devices to your PC. You can even turn on a feature called Dynamic Lock that locks the computer when your phone is out of Bluetooth range.

Your computer’s Bluetooth might be turned off by default, so if you want to connect devices to your Windows PC wirelessly, you’ll need to turn it on.

In addition, if you have a laptop, don’t use Bluetooth, and want to conserve your battery, you might want to ensure Bluetooth is off. Here’s how to control it.

How to turn Bluetooth on and off in Windows 10

1. Start Settings from the Start menu. It’s the gear-shaped icon above the power button. You can also search for the program by typing “settings” in the Start button’s search box.

caption Open Settings from the Start menu. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

2. Click “Devices.”

3. If it’s not already selected, click “Bluetooth & other devices” in the pane on the left of the Settings window.

4. At the top of the Bluetooth & other devices page, you should see a switch for Bluetooth. To turn it on, just click to slide it to the right. When turned on, the switch will turn blue. To turn it off, click to slide it to the left (it’ll turn white).

caption The Bluetooth controls are easy to find on the same Settings page where you can connect Bluetooth devices to your PC. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

With the switch turned on, your computer will now be discoverable for a Bluetooth connection with other devices.

