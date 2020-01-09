How to turn on Dark Mode on YouTube, to reduce eye strain and make videos stand out on your screen

caption It’s easy to turn on Dark Mode on YouTube, no matter how you watch. source YouTube

You can turn on Dark Mode on YouTube by toggling on a switch, which can be found both on YouTube’s desktop site and in the mobile app for iPhone and Android.

Dark Mode on YouTube makes videos pop off the screen in better clarity, while also reducing eye strain during long screen time sessions.

Whether for work or pleasure, we spend a lot of time staring at computer screens. And unfortunately, spending too much time staring at a bright screen can hurt us, causing eye strain and headaches.

One easy way to both reduce eye strain and enhance your viewing experience is to start using Dark Mode when you can. Dark Mode is a popular feature that’s been coming to many of the most popular websites and gadgets. Twitter has it, the iPhone has it, and even YouTube has it.

Switching to Dark Mode on YouTube makes nearly every video stand out better against the page, and can help your eyes the next time you fall down a video rabbithole.

Here’s how to turn it on, in both your desktop browser and the iPhone and Android mobile app. Note, however, that turning Dark Mode on in one place won’t turn it on in the other – you’ll have to turn it on in both places separately.

How to turn on Dark Mode on YouTube on your desktop

1. Go to YouTube and click on your user icon in the top-right corner (you don’t have to be signed into your account – you can click the three dots in that corner if you’re logged out).

2. Click on the word “Dark theme: off.”

caption Select “Dark theme: off” to enable Dark Mode. source Steven John/Business Insider

3. Toggle on the switch that’s labeled “Dark Theme,” and the screen will switch to have a black background.

caption Flip the toggle switch to turn on Dark Mode. source Steven John/Business Insider

How to turn on Dark Mode on YouTube in the mobile app

1. Open the YouTube app and tap your user icon in the top-right corner.

2. Tap the word “Settings.”

caption Open the app’s Settings menu. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

3. Find the words “Dark theme” and toggle on the switch to its right.

caption The screen will darken right when you flip the switch. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

