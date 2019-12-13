How to turn on the keyboard light on your Mac computer, or set it to turn on automatically

caption To turn on the keyboard light on your Mac computer, press the F6 key. source Shutterstock

You can turn on the keyboard light on your Mac computer so that it’s easy to see the keys even in low-light conditions.

To adjust the brightness of the keyboard light on your Mac, use the F5 and F6 keys.

You can also set up your keyboard light to automatically turn on when it’s dark, and adjust how long it stays on for.

Today, we use laptops anywhere and everywhere – from the office, to a plane, to your living room, and beyond.

This means you may expect easy access to your computer in a range of different conditions, even if they may not be the most optimal for work.

Luckily, using a Mac computer in the dark is a simple task, thanks to the backlit keyboard that gives every key a certain glow so you can type as you normally would.

How to turn on the keyboard light on a Mac computer

To brighten a Mac keyboard with a keyboard light, just tap the F6 until the keys reach your desired brightness. To darken them again, tap F5.

caption Holding down F5 or F6 will make the keyboard light steadily decrease or increase, respectively. source Steven John/Business Insider

How to get your Mac keyboard light to turn on automatically

You can also set your Mac to automatically adjust the key brightness to the lighting conditions, thanks to a light sensor built into the top of the screen near the laptop’s camera.

Open the System Preferences by clicking on the Apple logo, then click Keyboard on the window that opens.

Click the box beside the words “Adjust keyboard brightness in low light.”

caption You can enable automatic adjusting of keyboard brightness, and set an interval of inactivity to turn it off. source Steven John/Business Insider

This window also allows you to set an interval of inactivity after which the backlighting will shut down.

