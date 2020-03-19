How to turn on your microphone on Google Hangouts on a computer or mobile device

- You can easily turn on your microphone on a Google Hangout if you haven’t given the software permission.
- Turning on the microphone is a simple process, and you will usually see a prompt to enable it when you jump on a Hangouts call.
- If you’re using Google Hangouts on a mobile device, you will need to give Google Hangouts permission to use your microphone before you can start a call.
For the most part, Google Hangouts should ask you for permission to use your microphone when you’re using the platform for video or phone calls.
However, if you’re having trouble getting it to work, you’ll have to manually give it permission, and specify which microphone to access, if necessary.
Here’s how to do that via the desktop or mobile version of Google Hangouts.
How to turn on microphone on Google Hangouts on a computer
This works whether you’re using the platform to make phone or video calls:
1. Join the Hangouts call by either initiating it or accepting an invite from another user.
2. Click the gear icon to open the call settings.
3. Select the dropdown under the “Microphone” option and select the appropriate microphone.
4. Click “Done.”
How to turn on microphone on Google Hangouts on a mobile device
You have to hit “Allow” when Hangouts asks for permission to use your microphone to record audio (or video) in order to use the app for video and phone calls.
If your microphone is on mute (in either the desktop or mobile version of the platform), simply tap the microphone icon in to turn the mute function on or off.
