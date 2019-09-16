How to turn on subtitles on YouTube on your phone or computer, and set them to stay on automatically

caption It’s easy to turn on subtitles on YouTube, and you even have the option to always keep them on. source Shutterstock

You can turn on subtitles on YouTube in a few easy steps.

It’s easy to turn on subtitles – also known as closed captions – on YouTube using a web browser or the mobile app.

You also have the option to turn on subtitles on YouTube for all videos, and captions will always be on by default as long as you’re logged in.

YouTube can display subtitles – also known as closed captions – on videos uploaded to the platform to provide helpful written text alongside the audio.

Captions can be either auto-generated or provided by the user who uploaded the video, and turning captions on and off is a quick and easy process when you’re watching a video.

Here’s how to turn on those subtitles on YouTube, whether you’re on a computer or using the mobile app.

How to turn on subtitles on YouTube in a web browser

1. You can turn on subtitles by clicking the CC icon at the bottom of a YouTube video. A red line will appear under the icon when closed captions have been enabled.

caption Turn on subtitles by pressing the CC icon. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

2. You can also adjust caption settings by clicking the gear icon. If subtitles are available for a video, a choice of generated captions and other formats will be available here.

caption Once subtitles are on, click the gear icon to find caption settings. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

How to turn on subtitles on YouTube for all videos

You can enable closed captioning for all the videos you watch on YouTube from your web browser.

Enabling always-on captioning can be done from your account settings, and the feature will work as long as you’re logged in.

Here’s how to enable captions for all videos:

1. Click your account icon to open the account menu.

2. From the account menu, click Settings.

caption Select Settings in the YouTube account menu. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

3. Click “Playback and performance” and check “Always show captions.” Click save to save your selection.

caption Make sure “Always show captions” is checked. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

How to turn on subtitles on YouTube in the mobile app

You can turn on subtitles on YouTube when watching videos on your iPhone or Android in the mobile app.

Enabling captions on both devices is quick and easy. You can toggle the setting on and off in just a few steps. Here’s how:

1. Tap the three-dot menu in the upper right corner.

caption Tap the vertical three dots in the upper right. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

2. Tap the CC icon, or Captions, in the menu.

caption Select Captions in the menu. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

3. Select the type of captioning you prefer.

caption Choose your captions preferences. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

