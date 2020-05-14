How to block or unblock someone on Houseparty in 5 simple steps

caption You can easily unblock someone on Houseparty at any time. source Houseparty

You can easily unblock someone on Houseparty should you have changed your mind about blocking the person.

Similarly, if you would rather not see someone on the video chatting platform, blocking someone on the app is also quick and easy.

Similar to real life, people come and go on your social media networking platform. You could be best friends with someone at a moment and then become enemies the next day due to non-reconcilable differences.

On video-chatting platforms, such as Houseparty, you can easily block and unblock someone depending on your situation.

Here’s how to do it.

How to block someone on Houseparty

1. Open the Houseparty app and tap open the chat with the person you want to block.

2. Tap the gear icon next to the person’s name.

caption Tap the gear icon. source Stephanie Lin/Business Insider

3. Select “Block/Report.”

caption Select “Block/Report” to block. source Stephanie Lin/Business Insider

4. Tap “Block” on the pop-up window.

5. Confirm “Block.”

How to unblock someone on Houseparty

Changed your mind and now want to unblock someone on Houseparty? No worries, you’ll have it done so fast they’ll never even know they were briefly persona non grata, just follow these steps:

Open the app and tap on the circle in an oval icon at the top of the screen. Type in the username or the full name of the blocked party. Tap the “Unblock” button. Confirm “Unblock” in the pop-up window.

