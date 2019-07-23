How to block or unblock someone on Twitter on a computer or mobile device

caption It’s easy to block or unblock Twitter accounts. source Shutterstock

You can block or unblock someone on Twitter in a few clicks or taps on a computer or mobile device.

Blocking someone on Twitter means they are unable to see your tweets, message you, or follow you. When you unblock someone, they will be able to do all of these things.

Just because President Trump can’t block Twitter users, doesn’t mean you can’t.

Twitter can be a great place for discussion, but sometimes heated debates can turn in to incessant trolling. This is where the block feature comes in handy.

When you block a user, you are prohibiting them from messaging or following you and seeing your tweets. If you ever change your mind, however, unblocking someone is just as easy.

How to unblock someone on Twitter on your computer

1. On your computer or desktop, log in to Twitter.

2. Once you’ve logged in, tap the icon of your profile photo in the top right-hand corner and scroll down to find “Settings and privacy.”

caption Go to “Settings and privacy” after logging in. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

3. On the left, find “Blocked Accounts” in the menu, and click on it.

caption Next, go to “Blocked accounts” on the left menu. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. The list of blocked users will appear under “Accounts you’ve blocked” – to unblock, hover your mouse over “Blocked” to unblock.

caption Hover your mouse over “Blocked” to unblock a user. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

How to unblock someone on the Twitter mobile app

1. Launch Twitter.

2. Swipe to the right to access the menu.

3. In the menu on the left, tap “Settings and Privacy.”

4. Next, tap “Privacy and Safety.”

caption Find “Privacy and safety” in the menu. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

5. Scroll down to the sub-menu titled “Safety” find “Blocked Accounts” and tap.

caption Scroll down then tap on “Blocked accounts” source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

6. To unblock a user, tap “Blocked” – you will then have the option to follow that account.

How to block or unblock someone by going to their Twitter profile

1. First, log in to Twitter.

2. Once you’ve logged in, go to the profile page of the user you wish to block by either typing in their handle into search, or by clicking their profile photo from the newsfeed.

3. Next to the “Follow” button on the right side, you will see 3 vertical dots, click on them.

caption Click on the three vertical dots next to Follow. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. In the drop-down menu, find “Block @account” and click.

caption Choose to block this account. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

5. A pop-up menu will ask if you are sure you wish to block the user. Blocking a Twitter user bars them from viewing your profile and tweets, as well as the ability to message or follow you. If you wish to block the user, click “Block”.

6. To unblock someone via their profile, go to their Twitter page, hover your mouse over where it says “Blocked” and click “Unblock” – this will allow you to follow their account, and vice versa.

caption You now have the option to unblock. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

