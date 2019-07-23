How to block or unblock someone on Twitter on a computer or mobile device

It's easy to block or unblock Twitter accounts.

Just because President Trump can’t block Twitter users, doesn’t mean you can’t.

Twitter can be a great place for discussion, but sometimes heated debates can turn in to incessant trolling. This is where the block feature comes in handy.

When you block a user, you are prohibiting them from messaging or following you and seeing your tweets. If you ever change your mind, however, unblocking someone is just as easy.

How to unblock someone on Twitter on your computer

1. On your computer or desktop, log in to Twitter.

2. Once you’ve logged in, tap the icon of your profile photo in the top right-hand corner and scroll down to find “Settings and privacy.”

3. On the left, find “Blocked Accounts” in the menu, and click on it.

4. The list of blocked users will appear under “Accounts you’ve blocked” – to unblock, hover your mouse over “Blocked” to unblock.

How to unblock someone on the Twitter mobile app

1. Launch Twitter.

2. Swipe to the right to access the menu.

3. In the menu on the left, tap “Settings and Privacy.”

4. Next, tap “Privacy and Safety.”

5. Scroll down to the sub-menu titled “Safety” find “Blocked Accounts” and tap.

6. To unblock a user, tap “Blocked” – you will then have the option to follow that account.

How to block or unblock someone by going to their Twitter profile

1. First, log in to Twitter.

2. Once you’ve logged in, go to the profile page of the user you wish to block by either typing in their handle into search, or by clicking their profile photo from the newsfeed.

3. Next to the “Follow” button on the right side, you will see 3 vertical dots, click on them.

4. In the drop-down menu, find “Block @account” and click.

5. A pop-up menu will ask if you are sure you wish to block the user. Blocking a Twitter user bars them from viewing your profile and tweets, as well as the ability to message or follow you. If you wish to block the user, click “Block”.

6. To unblock someone via their profile, go to their Twitter page, hover your mouse over where it says “Blocked” and click “Unblock” – this will allow you to follow their account, and vice versa.

