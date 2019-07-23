How to unfollow a Twitter account on desktop or mobile

caption It’s easy to unfollow a Twitter account on your phone, tablet, or computer. source Shutterstock

You can quickly unfollow someone on Twitter on a desktop computer or mobile device.

If you unfollow a private Twitter account, you will have to request to follow it again if you want to see those tweets.

When you join Twitter, it’s easy to get a little happy-go-lucky and go on a major following spree, clicking the little blue Follow button on anyone and everyone that looks halfway interesting.

After all, social media is all about staying connected, and how can you be connected if you’re not following anyone?

However, there may come a time when you decide your timeline is a little too crowded or you’re just no longer interested in seeing updates from a specific person. Thankfully, unfollowing them is just as easy as following them was, and there are multiple ways to do it.

Here’s what you need to know.

How to unfollow a Twitter account on desktop

1. Go to https://www.twitter.com and log in to your account.

2. To unfollow an account via that user’s profile page, click on their name in your home feed. Once on that person’s profile page, hover your mouse over the blue Following button to the right of the user’s profile picture. A red Unfollow button will appear. Click to unfollow that user.

caption Hover your mouse over the Following button and click Unfollow when it appears. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

3. To unfollow an account from your timeline, hover your mouse over the name of the person you wish to unfollow. This will reveal a small pop-up of the user’s bio as well as the blue Following button. Tap this to unfollow the account in question.

caption You can unfollow a Twitter account directly from the Home page. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

4. To unfollow an account from your list of followed accounts, go to your Twitter profile page and underneath your bio, click Following to reveal the list of accounts you follow. Locate the account you wish to unfollow and tap the blue Following button to the right of it to unfollow that account.

caption You can also unfollow on Twitter by going to your Following list. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

If you unfollow a private Twitter account, you will no longer be able to see those tweets, and you will have to request to follow it again. If you unfollow a public Twitter account, you can follow that person again at any time.

How to unfollow a Twitter account on mobile

1. On your phone’s home screen, tap the Twitter app icon to open it.

2. In your timeline, tap the name or photo of the person you would like to unfollow. This will only work if they have recently posted and their most recent tweet is showing in your timeline. Tapping on their name will take you to their user page.

3. Once on the user’s account page, tap the blue Following button to unfollow their account.

caption Tap the blue “Following” button to unfollow. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

4. If the person you wish to unfollow hasn’t posted lately or isn’t showing up in your timeline, you can get to their user page by tapping the search button, represented by a small magnifying glass icon on the menu bar at the bottom of your screen. On the search screen begin typing their username, tapping on it once it populates.

5. On the user page, tap the Following button to unfollow the account in question.

