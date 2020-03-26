How to uninstall BlueJeans from a Mac computer in 4 simple steps

caption You can uninstall BlueJeans from a Mac in a few simple steps. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

It’s easy to uninstall BlueJeans on a Mac computer if you no longer need the video-conferencing app, or want to make sure that you have the most up-to-date version installed on your computer.

The easiest way to guarantee that BlueJeans is running at its best is by uninstalling the current app to make room for the reinstall.

Working from home has its obvious perk for employees, and is preferable in many respects for employers too.

This is especially true at a time when an array of online tools are at our disposal that make working remotely a breeze, including the video-conferencing platform BlueJeans.

To keep the tool running at its best – especially if you haven’t used it in a while – users of Apple’s Mac computer will want to ensure the most up-to-date version of the BlueJeans app is installed.

The easiest way to guarantee that is by simply uninstalling the current app, to make room for the reinstall.

Here’s the three simple steps to uninstall BlueJeans from a Mac.

How to uninstall BlueJeans from a Mac

1. Open the Finder from the Dock.

2. Search “BlueJeans” or find the app by selecting “Applications” from the right side of the Finder menu.

caption You’ll want to make sure the app gets uninstalled via deletion regardless of what directory it’s living in, so be sure to check that there isn’t a copy elsewhere. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

3. Right click on the app, and select “Move to Trash.”

4. Open your Trash app, select “Empty,” and confirm to clear your trash and remove the app.

From there, if needed, you can go to the BlueJeans downloads page to download the latest version of the BlueJeans App for Mac.

caption The downloads page, where you can find your system’s compatible BlueJeans app. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

