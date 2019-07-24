How to properly uninstall programs on Windows 10, to protect your computer and free up space

caption There’s an easy way to uninstall most programs from Windows. source Business Insider

If you want to uninstall a program from Windows 10, do not simply delete the program file or folder – that can cause problems with Windows.

The correct way to uninstall an unwanted program from Windows is to open the “Apps and features” page in the Settings app and uninstall it from there.

If a program’s Uninstall button is greyed out, that means it’s built into Windows and cannot be removed.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Sometimes, your Windows programs can seem like guests at the Hotel California – they can never leave.

After all, installing a new program is as easy as double-clicking the installation icon, but it’s not obvious how to uninstall unwanted programs when they’re no longer needed.

One thing you should never do is simply find the program’s folder and delete it. A Windows program contains many files that are installed in various locations on the computer.

If you delete a program folder manually, you’ll only be deleting some of the files, and will potentially cause problems with Windows.

Here’s the correct way to uninstall any program in Windows 10.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to uninstall a program on Windows 10

1. Start Settings from the Start menu.

2. Click “Apps.”

caption Open Settings to uninstall a program. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. In the pane on the left, click “Apps & features.”

caption You can find all the programs installed on your computer in the Apps & features page. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

4. In the Apps & features pane on the right, find a program you want to uninstall and click on it. Then click “Uninstall.” You may need to confirm by clicking “Uninstall” in the pop-up window.

caption Click Uninstall to remove an unwanted program. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

5. Windows will uninstall the program, deleting all of its files and data. In some cases, the program may have its own custom uninstaller, which should open when you click “Uninstall.” When it’s complete, the program will disappear from the list.

If the Uninstall button is grey and not clickable, that generally means it’s built into Windows and can’t be removed.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: